Police remain concerned for 22-year-old man missing for seven weeks
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police remain concerned for the welfare of a 22-year-old Ipswich man who has not been seen for seven weeks.
Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29, in the Shotley area.
He was reported missing to police at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.
Mr Seymour is described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair.
It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
Officers from Suffolk police believe Mr Seymour may either be in Ipswich or Shotley.
Specialist teams from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue searched the Shotley area in a bid to find him at the start of September.
Enquires are ongoing as officers remain concerned for Mr Seymour’s welfare, weeks after his disappearance.
Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.