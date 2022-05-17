Two arrests made following stabbing

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in his back and sides in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16) - Credit: Matthew Earth

Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident where a man suffered stab wounds on Monday evening.

Police received a call from a member of the public at 8.55pm, who reported seeing a group of males, some armed with knives running along Hawthorn Drive.

Officers were immediately sent to the area and began a search.

Around 25 minutes later, at 9.20pm a further call came into the Suffolk police control room, reporting a man had attended Accident and Emergency at Ipswich Hospital with stab wounds to his back and side.

The victim, a man in his 20s, received treatment for his injuries and was discharged.

Police say eight suspects are believed to be involved in the attack who are described as wearing dark clothing and their faces obscured.

Officers have linked two vehicles - a red Fiat 500 and a white Ford Fiesta - to the incident.

On Tuesday, two people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A Suffolk police spokesman said numerous lines of enquiry are being pursued.

Suffolk police are carrying out additional visible patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

Suffolk police have issued a section 60 order covering most of Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

As a matter of precaution, a section 60 order has been authorised, giving officers the power to search people without reasonable grounds when they believe there is a risk of violence, or weapons are being carried.

This will remain in place until 10.45pm today. Officers are keen to point out that while there is no elevated risk to the public, there is an increased risk to people involved or associated with this incident.

Suffolk police are asking that anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Hawthorn Drive or The Chantry estate last night contact them.

Additionally, residents are being asked to check CCTV and doorbell cameras, while motorists are being asked for dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 29847/22.

