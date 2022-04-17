Second arrest after seriously-injured man found lying by road in Brantham

A second man has been arrested after an incident in Brantham, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police have arrested a second person after a seriously-injured man was found lying by the roadside in Brantham.

The man, who is in his 50s, was found with serious head injuries lying by Rowley Close shortly after 4.35am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance, but his condition has improved and he has been able to speak with police.

Detectives believe the injured man is most likely to have been involved in a collision with a car that failed to stop, but they retain an open mind.

Police confirmed on Saturday a man in his 20s had been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

A second man, also in his 20s, was later arrested, police added.

They have both been released on bail until Thursday, May 12.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Rowley Close in the early hours of Saturday morning, between 3.30am and 4.35am

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 22634/22.

