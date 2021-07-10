Published: 1:17 PM July 10, 2021 Updated: 1:29 PM July 10, 2021

The scene at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, today. A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an assault on Friday, July 9 - Credit: Archant

Members of the community say they are "shocked and worried" after police launched a murder probe following a death in Ipswich's Norwich Road.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 30s died, following an assault at the Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco, on Friday, July 9.

Ian Fisher, Ipswich borough councillor for Castle Hill and Conservative group leader, said people nearby were worried - and called for an increased police presence over the coming days.

Emergency vehicles at the scene in Norwich Road, Ipswich, on Friday, July 9. A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an assault - Credit: Archant

"I have had quite a few members of the community contact me overnight and this morning who are shocked and worried," he said.

"We don't get many things like this happening in this area - it's quite a shock.

"It is horrendous for the family of the person who has died, and my sympathy goes out to them."

Suffolk police said early enquiries lead them to believe this was "an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community".

However, Mr Fisher said many people living nearby were not aware of this and police needed to get this message across to reassure them.

"I would like to see a slight increase in the police presence in the area over the next 48 or 72 hours, to allay the public's fears, because this does worry the community."

Mr Fisher was pleased to see a couple of officers at the scene this morning (Saturday, July 10), believing this would help to reassure people.

He said it was also important for police to keep people updated about any developments.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4.55pm on Friday.

The victim was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.