Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
A murder probe is under way after a man in his 30s died following an assault at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich.
Police were called to the Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco, just before 4.55pm on Friday, after receiving reports the victim had suffered serious injuries.
At least seven emergency services vehicles were at the scene, including police and ambulances, and the air ambulance landed nearby and took off in the direction of the hospital.
The victim, a man aged his 30s, was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Shortly after the incident, police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the scene. He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community."
A police scene remains in place while an investigation into the death continues. Witnesses have seen police standing guard at the entrance to the guest house.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/37163/21
