Extra police patrols to be carried out in Ipswich following stabbing
Extra police patrols will be carried out in Ipswich in the next 24 hours following a stabbing in the town.
A man was taken to hospital in Ipswich after being stabbed in the abdomen at Cardinal Park at around 3am on Friday morning.
It's believed that the man, 19, has suffered life-changing injuries but is now stable.
Cardinal Park has been largely cordoned off since this morning close to the cinema and Unit 17 night club.
Suffolk police said that it hoped to reassure the local community through the extra patrols.
As a matter of precaution, a Section 60 has been authorised covering the Ipswich borough district. This is in place for a 24 hour period from 12 midday today to 12 midday on Saturday, July 31.
As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or believe weapons are being carried.
Officers are keen to point out that while there is no perceived risk to the wider public, there is an increased risk of violence between parties either directly involved/associated with the incident.
Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident, should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime reference: 37/41536/21.