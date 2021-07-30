Published: 10:40 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM July 30, 2021

An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 19-year-old man has been left with life-changing injuries following a stabbing at Cardinal Park in Ipswich.

Officers were called to the retail park at about 3.05am on Friday to a report of a serious assault after an incident of disorder involving a small number of males.

Police remain at Cardinal Park this morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition. His injuries are considered life-changing but not life-threatening at this stage.

Officers are continuing their enquiries but at this stage it is believed to have been an incident where the parties are known to each other.

The area is cordoned off and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at the moment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime number 37/41536/21.

A man is in hospital with life changing injuries - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown











