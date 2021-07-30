Man left with life-changing injuries following stabbing in Ipswich
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 19-year-old man has been left with life-changing injuries following a stabbing at Cardinal Park in Ipswich.
Officers were called to the retail park at about 3.05am on Friday to a report of a serious assault after an incident of disorder involving a small number of males.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition. His injuries are considered life-changing but not life-threatening at this stage.
Man-stabbed-in-Cardinal-Park--Ipswich
Officers are continuing their enquiries but at this stage it is believed to have been an incident where the parties are known to each other.
The area is cordoned off and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at the moment.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime number 37/41536/21.
Most Read
- 1 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 2 Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds
- 3 'Gutted' Ipswich burger van man loses everything in fire devastation
- 4 Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested
- 5 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist
- 6 Mum opens eco-friendly refill store thanks to savings and public donations
- 7 New Starbucks drive thru set to open in Ipswich
- 8 Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face
- 9 Stuck Suez Canal ship delayed to Felixstowe after arriving in Rotterdam
- 10 CCTV image released after electric scooter stolen from Ipswich