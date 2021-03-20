Extra patrols and searches following Ipswich stabbing
Extra patrols were carried out in Ipswich through the night - with police given powers to stop and search without reasonable grounds - following a stabbing yesterday.
Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.35pm on Friday following reports that a man had been assaulted by another man in Sirdar Road in the town.
Police said the victim, who is aged in his 20s, suffered a minor single wound to his thigh, and his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Police said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and, as such, there is no wider threat to the community.
Additional visible patrols were carried out in the town throughout the evening in a bid to offer reassurance to the local community.
A Section 60 was also authorised between 7.30pm yesterday and 7am today covering the Maple Park, Triangle Estate and Chantry Park areas of the town.
As part of the powers, officers were allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds - but where there is a risk of violence or they believe weapons are being carried.
Anyone with any information, or who witnessed the incident, should contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference 13493/21.