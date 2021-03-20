News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Extra patrols and searches following Ipswich stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:32 AM March 20, 2021    Updated: 7:41 AM March 20, 2021
Police at the scene in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

The man has since been discharged from hospital following the stabbing - Credit: Be lucky anti crime foundation

Extra patrols were carried out in Ipswich through the night - with police given powers to stop and search without reasonable grounds - following a stabbing yesterday. 

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.35pm on Friday following reports that a man had been assaulted by another man in Sirdar Road in the town. 

Police said the victim, who is aged in his 20s, suffered a minor single wound to his thigh, and his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing. 

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. 

MORE: Man in 20s injured in Ipswich stabbing

Police Forensic van out

Police were first called to the scene just after 12.30pm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and, as such, there is no wider threat to the community.

Additional visible patrols were carried out in the town throughout the evening in a bid to offer reassurance to the local community.

A Section 60 was also authorised between 7.30pm yesterday and 7am today covering the Maple Park, Triangle Estate and Chantry Park areas of the town.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people convicted of murdering Joe Pooley in Ipswich
  2. 2 Man in his 20s injured in stabbing near Handford Hall Primary School
  3. 3 Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears
  1. 4 110mph A14 speeder gets driving ban overturned 'by skin of his teeth'
  2. 5 Were you partying at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999?
  3. 6 Ipswich Hospital staff voice safety fears ahead of car parking changes
  4. 7 Drug driver who led police on high-speed A12 chase avoids prison
  5. 8 Knife found in Ipswich playground
  6. 9 Hundreds of Ipswich street lights to stay on in night safety debate - but should more be kept on?
  7. 10 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths

As part of the powers, officers were allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds - but where there is a risk of violence or they believe weapons are being carried. 

Reports of a major incident on Sirdar Road in Ipswich 

A section 60 was authorised meaning police can stop and search without reasonable grounds - Credit: Be Lucky anti crime foundation

Anyone with any information, or who witnessed the incident, should contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference 13493/21. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Should Princes Street Bridge be improved? Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Updated

Man taken to hospital after concern for welfare report on Ipswich bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
BMW 3 on side in Bramford Road, Ipswich

Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated

Land Rover trailer crash tips soil all over A14 near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police want to trace two men captured in CCTV after an elderly woman was the victim of theft outside a supermarket in Ipswich

Elderly woman had bank cards stolen outside Sainsbury’s

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon