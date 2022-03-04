News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police appeal after car window smashed in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:57 PM March 4, 2022
The car was parked in Devon Street in Felixstowe 

The car was parked in Devon Street in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A car window has been smashed in a residential street in Felixstowe. 

The rear windows of the vehicle parked on Devon Road was smashed in sometime between 12pm on Wednesday and 4pm on Thursday.. 

Two car windows also had their front windscreens smashed in a residential street in Ipswich on Wednesday

Anyone with any information about the Felixstowe incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/13114/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Popular pub near Ipswich under new ownership 

Pubs

'We're absolutely delighted': New owners take charge at The Fountain pub

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teachers spend March 1 striking after disputes with Ipswich School over their pensions.

Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School

Abygail Fossett

person
The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was blocked 

A12 | Updated

A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon