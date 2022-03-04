Police appeal after car window smashed in Felixstowe

The car was parked in Devon Street in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A car window has been smashed in a residential street in Felixstowe.

The rear windows of the vehicle parked on Devon Road was smashed in sometime between 12pm on Wednesday and 4pm on Thursday..

Two car windows also had their front windscreens smashed in a residential street in Ipswich on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information about the Felixstowe incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/13114/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

