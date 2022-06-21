Five teens arrested after three hit by air pistol in Ipswich

Three were hit with pellets from an air pistol in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Five teenagers have been arrested following an air weapon incident in Ipswich.

Police were called at 4.15pm this afternoon to Serpentine Road after a man reported being shot in the leg with an air pistol.

Two women were also reported to have been hit by pellets from a firearm, one was injured.

All injuries are minor and nobody required hospital treatment.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team as well as local officers were quickly on the scene.

Four teenage boys and one teenage girl were arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

All were taken to Martlesham police station where they will be questioned.

An air pistol was recovered at the scene.

Police believe this was a contained incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

Police remain at the scene while the investigation continues.

Roads that were closed in the area have since reopened.

Officers are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference CAD 311 of June 21.

Members of the public can use the Suffolk Police website or call 101 to get in touch.