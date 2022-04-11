Suspicious package found in Christchurch Park being treated as a hoax

The suspicious package was found in Christchurch Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A suspicious package that closed Christchurch Park in Ipswich is being treated as a hoax, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the park at about 4.10pm on Sunday to reports that a package had been found on a bench.

It has since been confirmed that the package was found near a pond in the park.

A suspicious package that was found in Christchurch Park in Ipswich is now being treated as a hoax - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Officers attended the incident and the park was closed in the the interest of public safety, including Christchurch Mansion, with members of the public requested to leave.

Nearby Bolton Lane was also closed while officers carried out their investigation and about 30 properties in the road, as well as in Westerfield Road and Tuddenham Road, were evacuated as a precaution prior to the device being assessed by ordnance disposal specialists.

The cordon was lifted shortly after 7pm, and residents who were evacuated were told they could return to their properties.

Police thanked the public for their understanding and co-operation whilst enquiries continue.

Police closed the park on Sunday afternoon - Credit: citizenside.com

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.