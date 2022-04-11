News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Suspicious package found in Christchurch Park being treated as a hoax

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:53 AM April 11, 2022
Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The suspicious package was found in Christchurch Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A suspicious package that closed Christchurch Park in Ipswich is being treated as a hoax, police have confirmed. 

Police were called to the park at about 4.10pm on Sunday to reports that a package had been found on a bench

It has since been confirmed that the package was found near a pond in the park. 

Ipswich is home to many great places including a number of parks, the Waterfront and a vibrant town

A suspicious package that was found in Christchurch Park in Ipswich is now being treated as a hoax - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Officers attended the incident and the park was closed in the the interest of public safety, including Christchurch Mansion, with members of the public requested to leave.

Nearby Bolton Lane was also closed while officers carried out their investigation and about 30 properties in the road, as well as in Westerfield Road and Tuddenham Road, were evacuated as a precaution prior to the device being assessed by ordnance disposal specialists.

The cordon was lifted shortly after 7pm, and residents who were evacuated were told they could return to their properties.

Police thanked the public for their understanding and co-operation whilst enquiries continue.

Christchurch Park (Park Road entrance) yesterday in the sunshine...

Police closed the park on Sunday afternoon - Credit: citizenside.com

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Christchurch Park
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Kane Rumball was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Violent boyfriend caused partner brain injury in hotel attack

Jane Hunt

person
The Fat Olive Company is due to open soon near Ipswich Waterfront

Food and Drink

New restaurant to bring 'classic Greek street food' to Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police were involved in a joint operation with the DVLA stopping untaxed vehicles in Ipswich today

Suffolk Live News

Police hand out more than £6,500 in fines in one day in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Simone Edge had life saved by colleague Sheldon FInch whilst she was having a heart attack at work

Hairdresser praises boss who 'saved her life' after heart attack at work

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon