Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up in the last week

Criminals have been locked up at Ipswich Crown Court in the last week - Credit: Suffolk police/Essex Police

A man who led police on a pursuit on the A12 and a robber who threatened an elderly woman were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk's courts in the last week.

Man threatened to kill his ex-partner after a row

Adam Vincent was jailed for 27 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Adam Vincent grabbed his former partner's head and hit it on a car gear stick during a row after he’d picked her up from work in March 2017, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The woman suffered a split lip after being attacked by the 35-year-old.

During other rows with the woman, Vincent, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, had also smashed her car sat-nav and smashed her television with a wine glass

Vincent admitted two offences of making a threat to kill, common assault and three offences of criminal damage.

He was jailed for 27 months and banned from contacting his victim indefinitely.

Illegal immigrant ran farm of cannabis worth up to £2.4m

Rition Mone was jailed for 38 months after running a cannabis farm in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Rition Mone was found hiding in plastic sheeting when police raided a cannabis farm in Colchester last April.

Ipswich Crown Court heard officers found 13 rooms set up with plastic sheeting, covered windows, lighting, ventilation and gardening equipment.

There were 6,500 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of between £1.2million and £2.4m.

The court was told Mone arrived in the UK illegally in the back of a truck and had been told he would work off the cost of his transportation in a restaurant.

However, when he arrived in the UK he was taken to the disused factory in Colchester.

Mone, 26, initially denied producing cannabis before changing his plea to guilty.

He was jailed for 38 months.

Robber raided home of elderly couple in Bury St Edmunds

Jordan Carr was jailed for his role in a knifepoint robbery in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Jordan Carr and an accomplice were both carrying knives when they entered entered the couple’s home in Norman Road, Bury St Edmunds, in 2018.

Ipswich Crown Court heard one of the victims was told her fingers would be cut off if she didn’t take off her ring.

Carr, of no fixed address, had denied being involved in the aggravated burglary but changed his plea to guilty at trial.

Sentencing the 32-year-old, Judge David Pugh described the couple’s ordeal as "terrifying".

Carr was jailed for 11 years.

Driver led police on high-speed chase on A12

Matthew Saunders was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court after leading police on a chase on the A12 - Credit: Essex Police

Matthew Saunders crashed his ex-partner's car after driving at speeds in excess of 110mph during a chase in the early hours of August 31 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, previously told the court the car was written off and that Saunders, 33, was "lucky to get out alive" following the crash.

Saunders, of Shoeburyness, Essex, admitted charges of dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking but was on trial for allegedly assaulting his ex-partner and damaging her television.

He was cleared of assault but jailed for 14 months for the driving offences.

Saunders was also banned from the roads for 25 months.

