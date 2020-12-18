Police appeal after man seen allegedly abusing pug near Ipswich car park
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Police are trying to trace two people after a man was seen allegedly abusing a pug on a path next to an Ipswich car park.
The incident happened on Wednesday, November 18, at about 1.40pm on the river-path adjacent to Ipswich Village car park on West End Road.
Officers say a male was seen holding down a pug and hitting it before holding the dog by its lead in the air.
Suffolk police have now released an image of two people they want to speak to regarding the incident.
The image shows a male dressed in black trousers and a black jumper with a grey hood.
Officers also want to speak to a woman who is pictured wearing a light coloured coat with black and grey leggings.
They are asking anyone who recognises the couple captured in the image to get in touch.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich barber’s incredible rise – after starting in mum’s back garden shed
- 2 Lakeland set to close Ipswich store
- 3 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
- 4 Sports car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich
- 5 Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
- 6 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
- 7 Eyesore site to get new lease of life as 173 family homes agreed
- 8 Why did Suffolk and north Essex remain in Tier 2?
- 9 Drunk driver who ended up on roundabout could face jail
- 10 Body found in Ipswich river
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/67129/20 by calling 101.
Alternatively anyone with information can visit this website.