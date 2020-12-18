Published: 1:16 PM December 18, 2020

Suffolk police are looking to speak to these two people after a man was allegedly seen hitting a pug in Ipswich. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are trying to trace two people after a man was seen allegedly abusing a pug on a path next to an Ipswich car park.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 18, at about 1.40pm on the river-path adjacent to Ipswich Village car park on West End Road.

Officers say a male was seen holding down a pug and hitting it before holding the dog by its lead in the air.

Suffolk police have now released an image of two people they want to speak to regarding the incident.

The image shows a male dressed in black trousers and a black jumper with a grey hood.

Officers also want to speak to a woman who is pictured wearing a light coloured coat with black and grey leggings.

They are asking anyone who recognises the couple captured in the image to get in touch.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/67129/20 by calling 101.

Alternatively anyone with information can visit this website.



