House destroyed in fire was being used as cannabis farm

A home that was destroyed in a fire was being used as a cannabis farm - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An Ipswich home that was destroyed after a fire was being used as cannabis farm, police have confirmed.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to a property in Kitchener Road at about 10.30pm on Sunday to a report of a house fire.

The blaze had also spread to the roofs of four other homes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the property where the fire started was being used as a cannabis farm with large amounts of plants, believed to be cannabis, recovered from inside of the house, as well as various items of growing equipment.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Monday morning - Credit: Archant

The occupants were all evacuated and no-one was hurt.

A road closure was put in place as a precaution, but the road has now re-opened.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Enquires are on-going to establish the exact cause and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area."

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/33081/22.

