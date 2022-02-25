Breaking
Man arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life after house fire
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, causing criminal damage endangering life, and driving with excess alcohol after a house fire in Ipswich.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am following reports that a garage and bungalow were alight.
Nine fire crews were called to deal with the incident.
In a tweet, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow.
The tweet added: "We are working closely with our emergency partners."
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze.
They have since added that they have arrested a 47-year-old man following the house fire.
He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
They added: "There is an ongoing police investigation and officers and fire service remain on scene.
"Due to the risk of an electricity fault due to the fire, power to the street will be out for a few hours this morning but engineers will be working on that to recover it today."
Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh have been called to the bungalow fire.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 29 of today, Friday, February 25.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.