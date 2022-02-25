News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of arson and endangering life after house fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:38 AM February 25, 2022
Updated: 11:07 AM February 25, 2022
A man has been arrested following a house fire in Ipswich this morning

A man has been arrested following a house fire in Ipswich this morning

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, causing criminal damage endangering life, and driving with excess alcohol after a house fire in Ipswich. 

Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am following reports that a garage and bungalow were alight

Emergency services are still at the scene of the fire in Ashcroft Road

Emergency services are still at the scene of the fire in Ashcroft Road - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nine fire crews were called to deal with the incident.

In a tweet, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow. 

The tweet added: "We are working closely with our emergency partners."

Electricity to the road has been switched off following the fire

Electricity to the road has been switched off following the fire - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze. 

They have since added that they have arrested a 47-year-old man following the house fire. 

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Emergency services were called to the bungalow and garage fire during the early hours of this morning

Emergency services were called to the bungalow and garage fire during the early hours of this morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

They added: "There is an ongoing police investigation and officers and fire service remain on scene. 

"Due to the risk of an electricity fault due to the fire, power to the street will be out for a few hours this morning but engineers will be working on that to recover it today."

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh have been called to the bungalow fire.

The house has been badly damaged as a result of the fire

The house has been badly damaged as a result of the fire - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 29 of today, Friday, February 25.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.


