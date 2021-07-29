Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face
Published: 11:56 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM July 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been charged with two counts of assault after an incident on an Ipswich street on Wednesday night.
Police were called to a property on Surrey Road just after 7pm on an unrelated matter.
While there, a male allegedly assaulted a police officer in the groin and punched another officer in the face.
A 31-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
Remus Ricardo Sandu, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, was later charged with two counts of assault and one of wilful obstruction of an officer.
You may also want to watch:
He has been released by police on bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates sitting in Ipswich on August 11 at 9:15am.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
- 2 Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested
- 3 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
- 4 Rushmere man admits downloading indecent images of children
- 5 9 bargain attractions within an hour of Ipswich
- 6 Hail, thunder and gusty winds forecast for Suffolk
- 7 Get lost in two sunflower mazes at this Suffolk farm
- 8 Luke Woolfenden: 'It's like night and day, and I'm loving it'
- 9 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year
- 10 Go-ahead secured for new hotel near Ipswich Town ground