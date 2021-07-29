Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face

Published: 11:56 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM July 29, 2021

The incident happened on Surrey Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with two counts of assault after an incident on an Ipswich street on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a property on Surrey Road just after 7pm on an unrelated matter.

While there, a male allegedly assaulted a police officer in the groin and punched another officer in the face.

A 31-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Remus Ricardo Sandu, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, was later charged with two counts of assault and one of wilful obstruction of an officer.

He has been released by police on bail to appear before Suffolk Magistrates sitting in Ipswich on August 11 at 9:15am.



