Ipswich shop owner's fears after store's back door set on fire in arson

An Ipswich shop owner said it was "terrifying" to discover a back door had been set on fire at her store near the town centre.

Lawra Stubbs, owner of Miss Quirky Kicks in Orwell Place, was alerted by a nearby pub that the alarm at the shop had been set off at about 9pm on Thursday.

She later found the back door to the shop was "in flames" in what police are treating as arson.

No goods were taken from the store, which sells a range of crystals, incense sticks, jewellery and dream catchers.

Miss Stubbs, who also runs Midnight Moon adjacent to Miss Quirky Kicks, said her stores had previously been targeted by thieves.

Miss Stubbs' store has previously been targeted by thieves - Credit: Archant

She has posted an appeal for information on her social media regarding the latest incident and fears her store may be targeted again while she is not there.

Miss Stubbs said: "We spoke to the police and they think we have been targeted.

"The Spread Eagle sent me a text on Thursday to say that my alarm had gone off. I didn't think anything of it, but my brother went to go and check on the shop as he lives down the road.

"We saw the back door was in flames – it's just lucky that it didn't spread and they didn't gain entry.

"I have no idea why this would happen, it could literally be anything. It's terrifying. How am I meant to sleep at night knowing people are trying to break into my shop?

"We've had eggs thrown at the shop before, but that was just a teenager that we'd banned.

"It's more mental for me than anything. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it doesn't happen again."

Suffolk police confirmed it had received reports of a back door being set alight at some point between 9pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday.

The fire caused damage to the bottom of the door and is being treated as arson.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting crime reference number 37538/22.