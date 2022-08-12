Six teenagers appear in court after knives recovered from Ipswich park

Six teenagers were arrested after an incident at Westbourne Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Six teenagers have been charged after police recovered knives from Westbourne Park in north-west Ipswich.

Police were called to the park, off Bramford Lane, at about 7.35pm on Wednesday.

Officers confirmed six teenage males were arrested at the scene, with two knives found in the area.

The six were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Braydon Byng, 18, of Newnham Court, Ipswich, Shakur O’Connor, 18, from Packard Avenue, Ipswich, Tiago Dos Santos, 18, of Belle Vue Road, Ipswich, and Malaki Greaves-O’Connor, 19, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe, were all charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 16-year-old from Ipswich and a 16-year-old of no fixed abode, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with the same offence.

They appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Superintendent Andy Martin, of Suffolk police, said: "Wednesday’s incident highlights our determination to do everything we can to keep people safe and that we will respond immediately when incidents such as this occur.

“The continued support of our communities is vital in tackling crime and I would encourage anyone who is a victim of crime, or witnesses suspicious or concerning behaviour, to contact us immediately via 101, or 999 in an emergency, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We believe this was a targeted incident between parties known to each other.

“Ipswich remains a safe place to live and work. I am committed to ensuring residents, visitors and those running businesses know we will be there when they need us.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51285/22.