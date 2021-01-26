News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich stabbing victim remains in hospital with serious injuries

Holly Hume

Published: 1:52 PM January 26, 2021   
The scene of the stabbing in Downside Close

The scene of the stabbing in Downside Close - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A teenager who suffered serious injuries in an Ipswich stabbing yesterday remains in a stable condition in hospital, it has been confirmed.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at Downside Close shortly before 4.50pm on Monday, January 25, to reports an 18-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital by car where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

There is no longer a police presence at the Ipswich stabbing scene, though forensic officers were seen returning this morning

There is no longer a police presence at the Ipswich stabbing scene, though forensic officers were seen returning this morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Detectives are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich who was arrested in connection with the attack yesterday and he remains in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

The force has reassured the public that the incident is being treated as an isolated crime and not being linked to anything else at this time.

Officers have also confirmed they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.

Forensics officers were seen earlier today at the scene, however the rest of the residential area is back to normal with no signs of police presence.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting reference 3997/21.

