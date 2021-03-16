ITFC striker James Norwood's drink-driving trial postponed until later date

Published: 11:05 AM March 16, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM March 16, 2021

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's drink-driving trial has been put off for four months for legal reasons.

The 30-year-old forward was due to stand trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Norwood was accused of driving an Audi Q8 with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

The offence was alleged to have taken place in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, on August 30 last year.

Norwood is accused of drink-driving near Bury St Edmunds last August - Credit: Archant

Norwood denied the charge at an earlier hearing in December.

On Tuesday, prosecutors made an application for the trial to be vacated to another date in response to the service of expert witness evidence by the defence.

A new date has been set for a trial to take place on the morning of July 12.

Last month, Norwood failed to convince magistrates to move the trial to avoid it clashing with Tuesday's away trip to Fleetwood.

James Norwood outside Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

In December, magistrates set a date for a summary trial to take place today – tonight Ipswich Town are due to play Fleetwood in a rescheduled League One tie.