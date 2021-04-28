News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man appears in court over Nacton attempted murder and kidnapping charges

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:12 PM April 28, 2021   
Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

A 32-year-old man from Essex has appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton.

Christopher Crichton appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday, April 28 following the incident on Monday.

The 32-year-old, of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, spoke only to confirm his details from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre during the brief hearing.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on May 14, with Crichton remanded in custody.

He was initially taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre following his arrest, before being transferred to Norfolk to be interviewed on Tuesday. 

His arrest came after Norfolk Police received reports of a woman seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, shortly after 8.40am on Monday – before being seen driven away.

Officers in Suffolk were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton at 11.20am.

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she is understood to be in a stable condition after suffering serious injuries. 

