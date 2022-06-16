News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Multiple reports of rogue traders targeting Ipswich homes

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:13 PM June 16, 2022
Rogue traders have been spotted in a number of Ipswich streets, including Gainsborough Road

Rogue traders have been spotted in a number of Ipswich streets, including Gainsborough Road - Credit: Google Maps

There have been multiple reports of rogue traders targeting homes in Ipswich this week.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, the government body has received a number of reports of traders going door-to-door across the town offering pressure washing services.

So far, homes in Cliff Lane, Woodbridge Road, Gainsborough Road and Henley have been targeted.

This also follows a previous rogue trader sighting in Ipswich earlier this week.

Following these incidents, Trading Standards are appealing for any information about the individuals, the company or any vehicles that they may be using.

Homeowners in the town are being advised to never agree to have work done as a result of a cold call and to not be pressured into having the job done immediately.

Residents are also urged to look past the cheap prices that rogue traders might offer and get quotes from several different traders in advance, verifying their details and a final price before the work is completed.

