Police arrest second man after blaze destroys Ipswich home

Published: 4:01 PM March 7, 2022
Updated: 5:32 PM March 7, 2022
12 fire engines were called to the blaze in Nacton Road on Saturday

Fire crews at the scene in Nacton Road in Ipswich on Saturday - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Police have arrested a second man after a home in east Ipswich was left destroyed following a fire.

Emergency services, including 12 fire engines, were called to the blaze in Nacton Road just after 5pm on Saturday, March 5. 

Later the same evening, officers arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis. 

Police later revealed a man in his 50s had also been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis on Sunday.

Both men were questioned by officers at Martlesham police investigation centre and have subsequently been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire, which also damaged some neighbouring properties.

Crews use an aerial ladder platform to fight the blaze in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis after a house fire in Ipswich - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

A number of people were treated at the scene, but nobody was taken to hospital.

Several animals were removed from the address and taken to safety.

A scene remains in place at the property while a joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.

Nacton Road is currently closed between Ransome Road and Norman Crescent to facilitate this work and is expected to reopen early this evening.

Anybody with any information about this incident is asked to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 13474/22.

