Seven arrests across Suffolk as police take stand against knife crime

Two teenagers from Ipswich are among seven people arrested in the county following a week of action focused on tackling knife crime and violence.

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, 18-year-old Shafeeno O’Connor, of Nacton Crescent in Ipswich and 22-year-old Jerome Greaves, of Highfield Road in Felixstowe, were charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The trio appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court the following day, where the 17-year-old boy was bailed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 6.

O’Connor and Greaves were both remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Suffolk police carried out seven warrants in Suffolk, with four people arrested for knife-related offences.

One warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs. A warrant was executed at an address in Fore Hamlet in Ipswich on Wednesday, May 18, where three people were arrested and a number of knives were seized.

The week of action ran between Monday, May 16, and Sunday, May 22, with officers carrying out visibility patrols, weapons sweeps and intelligence-led stop and searches.

In addition, 336 knives and bladed weapons were surrendered throughout the week, with the majority recovered from knife amnesty bins.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “We understand some members of the public expressed concerns during our week of action regarding the potential consequences of carrying a knife to amnesty bins.

"The best way to legally dispose of an old and unwanted knife – such as a kitchen knife – is to securely wrap them before carrying them, with puncture-proof plastic or place them in a secured, metal container.

"Blunt knives can also be handed to staff at your local tip to ensure they are safely recycled.

“Knife crime destroys lives and impacts not only individuals, but also families and communities which is why we carry out regular proactive operations as part of our ongoing commitment to take as many knives and weapons off our streets as possible.

“There are no positives to carrying a knife and we work collaboratively with schools and retailers, alongside our partner agencies, to try to reinforce this message to try to deter offending before it happens.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. You might just save a life.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Operation Sceptre focuses attention on the dangers of knife crime which is crucially important.

“We need to do all we can through education, peer pressure, policing and sentencing to make it absolutely clear that it’s never acceptable for a person to carry a knife or weapon.

“I’d like to congratulate the Constabulary on this successful campaign. Every knife safely out of circulation potentially saves a life.”

In addition to prevention and enforcement, officers also focussed on education and engagement during the week of action to further understand the reasons why someone might carry a knife and educate them to the dangers of doing so.

Schools Liaison Officers and Community Engagement Officers visited 15 schools where they delivered educational talks on knife crime, County Lines and gangs.

