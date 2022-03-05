Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- Credit: Suffolk police
An Ipswich cocaine dealer and a speeding driver who hit a jogger and left him with life-changing injuries were among those jailed at Suffolk's courts this week.
Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis
Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis was jailed for four years after being caught dealing cocaine on the streets of Ipswich.
The 24-year-old was paid £1,200 per week to deliver drugs to various locations in the town, and made 474 drops between December 30, 2021, and January 8 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
The drugs sold during that time totalled 237g and had a street value of £17,330.
The court heard that Tsalkitzidis arrived in the UK from Greece on December 22 last year.
Tsalkitzidis, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property, and possession of cocaine.
Ben Dykes
Ben Dykes was jailed for 26 months for hitting a jogger and leaving him with life-changing injuries after losing control of his Audi.
Most Read
- 1 Could Ancient House become new Ipswich 'department store'?
- 2 Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production
- 3 Film crews spotted shooting action movie on Ipswich Waterfront
- 4 Three arrests after drugs raid in Portman Road in Ipswich
- 5 Police called to reports of man brandishing weapon in central Ipswich
- 6 Man arrested after cannabis found as warrant executed in Felixstowe
- 7 Car windscreens smashed in Ipswich residential street
- 8 I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old
- 9 GAME store in Ipswich closes ahead of move into Sports Direct
- 10 Ed Sheeran attends copyright infringement trial at High Court
Crash investigation experts estimated the 28-year-old was travelling at speeds of 95mph – plus or minus 7mph – in his Audi S3 prior to the crash in Colchester on August 18, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Dykes lost control of the Audi, which had been modified for performance, and it rotated in an anti-clockwise direction before striking a lamppost, mounting the kerb and hitting the jogger.
The man suffered a ruptured spleen, fractured ribs, a broken leg, bleeding on the brain and a laceration to his left kidney, and was bed-bound for months after the crash, the court heard.
Dykes, of Bradford Drive, Colchester, previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ionut Stanciu
Ionut Stanciu was jailed for 12 months after arming himself with a supermarket meat cleaver following a dispute with another man.
The 26-year-old was seen on CCTV going into the Thetford Food Centre on November 15, 2021, after a dispute with a man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
He then came out of the supermarket and into the street with the meat cleaver, and was watched by several members of the public.
Stanciu, of Winchester Way, Thetford, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and obstructing a police officer.