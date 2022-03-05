Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Criminals have been jailed at Suffolk's courts this week - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich cocaine dealer and a speeding driver who hit a jogger and left him with life-changing injuries were among those jailed at Suffolk's courts this week.

Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis

Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis was jailed for four years after being caught dealing cocaine on the streets of Ipswich.

The 24-year-old was paid £1,200 per week to deliver drugs to various locations in the town, and made 474 drops between December 30, 2021, and January 8 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The drugs sold during that time totalled 237g and had a street value of £17,330.

The court heard that Tsalkitzidis arrived in the UK from Greece on December 22 last year.

Tsalkitzidis, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property, and possession of cocaine.

Ben Dykes

Ben Dykes was jailed for 26 months for hitting a jogger and leaving him with life-changing injuries after losing control of his Audi.

Crash investigation experts estimated the 28-year-old was travelling at speeds of 95mph – plus or minus 7mph – in his Audi S3 prior to the crash in Colchester on August 18, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ben Dykes was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

Dykes lost control of the Audi, which had been modified for performance, and it rotated in an anti-clockwise direction before striking a lamppost, mounting the kerb and hitting the jogger.

The man suffered a ruptured spleen, fractured ribs, a broken leg, bleeding on the brain and a laceration to his left kidney, and was bed-bound for months after the crash, the court heard.

Dykes, of Bradford Drive, Colchester, previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ionut Stanciu

Ionut Stanciu was jailed for 12 months after arming himself with a supermarket meat cleaver following a dispute with another man.

The 26-year-old was seen on CCTV going into the Thetford Food Centre on November 15, 2021, after a dispute with a man, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ionut Stanciu was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He then came out of the supermarket and into the street with the meat cleaver, and was watched by several members of the public.

Stanciu, of Winchester Way, Thetford, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and obstructing a police officer.