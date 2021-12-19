News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Beware of Christmas parcel delivery scams, Trading Standards warns

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 AM December 19, 2021
People in Suffolk are being warned to beware of scam parcel delivery text messages over Christmas - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

Suffolk Trading Standards is warning of parcel delivery scams in the run-up to  Christmas.

Messages which have been sent include one claiming that an Amazon parcel has been delayed because of an unpaid Customs fee.

Customers are receiving a text message saying: "Amazon update. There is an update on your parcel. Item stopped due to unpaid customs fee. Please follow instructions here."

The message includes a link leading to a bogus website.

The latest warning comes after a surge in text messages earlier this year from scammers claiming to be parcel firms, banks and government agencies.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "Fraudsters are preying on the festive session and relying on the fact that many people are buying online for Christmas.

"They want access to your money and information, or for you to click on links which could download malware to your device.

"Instead of clicking the link, log into your account directly to update or check your information. If you receive a scam text message report it by forwarding it to 7726.

"If you think you might have responded to a text message scam and provided your bank account details, contact your bank immediately."

Suffolk Trading Standards is also asking people to report all scams to them via 0808 2231133.   

