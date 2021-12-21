'Senseless' murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens to feature in MTV documentary

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in Ipswich in 2018 - Credit: Family handout

The murder of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich will be the focus of an MTV documentary airing this week.

Tavis was stabbed to death just yards from his home on the Nacton estate in a pre-meditated attack on June 2, 2018.

Aristote Yenge, Kyreis Davies, Adebayo Amusa and Isaac Calver were all convicted of Tavis' murder, while a fifth defendant - Callum Plaats - was found guilty of manslaughter.

Why was popular Ipswich teenager Tavis attacked? @iamlindaadey uncovers who was behind 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aikens’ senseless murder.



Watch #TrueLifeCrimeUK Wednesdays at 10pm pic.twitter.com/Nb6wLqvmLG — MTV UK (@MTVUK) December 20, 2021

They were jailed for a total of 104 years in April 2019.

The killing will be explored in an episode of True Life Crime UK.

The episode features an interview with Tavis' mother, Sharon Box, who tells presenter Linda Adey her son was a "loving, sweet, sweet boy".

Sharon Box, the mother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, features in the MTV show - Credit: Jamie Honeywood/Archant

A short clip for the documentary said Ipswich is "not the sort of place that you'd associate with the brutal murder of a black boy".

The clip asks: "How could this apparently senseless murder happen?"

The Sky TV listing for the episode said: "Linda Adey investigates the murder of teenager Tavis Spencer Aitkens on a quiet street in Ipswich.

"Why has a young boy been killed in broad daylight yards from his father's home?"

The episode of True Life Crime UK airs on MTV at 10pm this Wednesday.