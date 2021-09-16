News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenager, 17, charged with possession of offensive weapon after incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:20 AM September 16, 2021    Updated: 10:21 AM September 16, 2021
The assault took place near the Aldi in Meredith Road

The assault took place near the Aldi in Meredith Road - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawful wounding following an incident in Ipswich yesterday.

Police were called to Meredith Road, just off Norwich Road, yesterday (Wednesday, September 15) at around 12.40pm to reports of a man carrying a knife.

Officers attended the scene and found an 18-year-old had sustained a cut to the neck. The 18-year-old refused treatment at the scene.

A police spokesman said there would be no extra police presence in the area following the incident, as officers do not think there is a threat to the wider community.

A 17-year-old has since been charged possession of an offensive weapon and unlawful wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 16) at 10am. 


