Woman arrested after attack of teenage boy in Ipswich is bailed

A police cordon was put in place in nearby Duke Street after the incident - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the attack of a teenage boy in Ipswich has been released on bail.

Police were called to the incident in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

Officers believe the victim and his attacker, who fled the scene in a car, were known to each other and do not believe there is a wider threat to the community.

A police cordon was put in place outside the nearby Forge Kitchen restaurant, in Duke Street, a short while after the incident.

Suffolk police confirmed on Monday afternoon a Stowmarket woman had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

She was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, but has now been released on bail until December 17, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 65671/21.



