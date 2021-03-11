Lorry crash involving bin man to be investigated by safety regulator
- Credit: Oliver Sullivan
A lorry crash in which a bin man suffered life-threatening injuries is to be investigated by a health and safety regulator.
Emergency services were called to Dewars Lane, in Kesgrave, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, March 9 following a collision between a refuse collector and a bin lorry.
The man, aged in his 20s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, by air ambulance.
The road was closed for several hours on Tuesday afternoon as accident investigation work was carried out.
East Suffolk Council confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that one of its bin lorries and refuse operators had been involved in the collision.
The Health and Safety Executive has now confirmed that it has been made aware of the incident.
A HSE spokesman said: “HSE are aware of the incident and making initial enquiries with the police.”
