PUBLISHED: 07:29 21 April 2020
A drive-through coronavirus testing centre for frontline NHS workers has opened near the Copdock interchange.
The centre, located in the park and ride car park, tests NHS workers and their family members who have shown symptoms of what could be coronavirus.
It is part of a network of 50 regional testing sites that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) hopes to have open by the end of the month.
The entire process is completed without leaving the car – a testing kit is handed through the car window and the test is self-administered.
To complete the test you must swab the back of your throat and the inside of your nose before putting the test into a biohazard bag and posting it into a bin.
The DHSC hopes to return the results within 48 hours.
One person who was tested at the centre said: “It was slightly uncomfortable. The swab made me gag a bit and it made my eyes water.”
