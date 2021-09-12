News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:34 PM September 12, 2021   
The Ever Ace has docked at the Port of Felixstowe

The Ever Ace has docked at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Ryan Brett/TOP-DRONE-82

This drone footage has captured the Ever Ace, the world's largest container ship, as it is taxied for docking at the Port of Felixstowe.

The vessel, which can transport nearly 24,000 containers, arrived in Suffolk on Sunday morning.

Its arrival was welcomed by dozens of ship-spotters who gathered on Felixstowe's beachfront to catch a glimpse of the Ever Ace on its maden voyage.

One of the onlookers was Ryan Brett from Ipswich, who used his drone to get close-up footage of the ship in the moments before it was transported to the port.

The largest cargo ship in the world, Ever Ace, comes into the Port of Felixstowe. Byline: Sonya Dunc

The ship is 400m in length and transports nearly 24,000 containers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The clip, which Mr Brett uploaded on his YouTube channel, TOP-DRONE-82, reveals the huge scale of the 400m-long Ever Ace in comparison to the taxi boats guiding it to its docking station.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has been spotted landing in Castle Hill, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man airlifted to hospital after incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A child died after police and the ambulance service were called to a medical emergency near Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Drinkers at the Old Rep in Ipswich in 2003

Nostalgia

Did you enjoy a night out at the Old Rep in Ipswich?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon