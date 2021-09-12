WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe

Video

Published: 12:34 PM September 12, 2021

The Ever Ace has docked at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Ryan Brett/TOP-DRONE-82

This drone footage has captured the Ever Ace, the world's largest container ship, as it is taxied for docking at the Port of Felixstowe.

The vessel, which can transport nearly 24,000 containers, arrived in Suffolk on Sunday morning.

Its arrival was welcomed by dozens of ship-spotters who gathered on Felixstowe's beachfront to catch a glimpse of the Ever Ace on its maden voyage.

One of the onlookers was Ryan Brett from Ipswich, who used his drone to get close-up footage of the ship in the moments before it was transported to the port.

The ship is 400m in length and transports nearly 24,000 containers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The clip, which Mr Brett uploaded on his YouTube channel, TOP-DRONE-82, reveals the huge scale of the 400m-long Ever Ace in comparison to the taxi boats guiding it to its docking station.