Video
WATCH: Videos from Ed Sheeran's surprise Ipswich gig
- Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Ashley Pickering
Global superstar Ed Sheeran has performed an impromptu gig in Ipswich town centre.
Hundreds of people were left shocked as they saw Framlingham-based singer songwriter perform on the steps of the town hall in the Cornhill.
The surprise gig started at about 4pm today after Sheeran visited the town to buy a new guitar.
During the gig Sheeran sang Perfect, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits and Shivers.
On his Instagram story, Sheeran said: "I am in Music World in Ipswich and I have just bought a guitar.
"I am going to go to Ipswich high street by the town hall and play a free gig anyone in Ipswich come on down."
One lucky 10-year-old was given the guitar by Ed Sheeran after the gig.
Arthur Baggett said: "I was just so overwhelmed with happiness when he pointed me out and said that he was going to give it to me."
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall
- 2 Brothers bring taste of the sea to new Ipswich restaurant
- 3 New seven-day café opens this weekend
- 4 Residents fight over abandoned trolleys near Ipswich shopping centre
- 5 Care home transformation to help rough sleepers 'get back on their feet'
- 6 'Exciting' new homeware store opens in town centre
- 7 WATCH: Weapon warrant conducted in busy Ipswich road
- 8 Gates like 'prison fences' criticised at £1m beachside development
- 9 Driver arrested after police find stolen cooking oil in lorry in Ipswich
- 10 All road closures announced for Ipswich half marathon
Rachel Aldridge, from Screen Suffolk said the organisation were contacted two weeks ago about the performance and worked with Ipswich Borough Council to make the moment happen.
She said: “It was totally amazing, there was hardly anyone on the Cornhill, he appeared and suddenly there was a sea of people within five minutes.
“We had to keep it top secret. It was so great to see him stepping onto the steps of Ipswich Town Hall and coming back to Ipswich.”