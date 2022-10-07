News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Videos from Ed Sheeran's surprise Ipswich gig

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:49 PM October 7, 2022
Updated: 6:10 PM October 7, 2022
Ed Sheeran performed an impromptu gig outside Ipswich town hall 

Ed Sheeran performed an impromptu gig outside Ipswich town hall - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Ashley Pickering

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has performed an impromptu gig in Ipswich town centre.

Hundreds of people were left shocked as they saw Framlingham-based singer songwriter perform on the steps of the town hall in the Cornhill. 

The surprise gig started at about 4pm today after Sheeran visited the town to buy a new guitar.

During the gig Sheeran sang Perfect, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits and Shivers.

On his Instagram story, Sheeran said: "I am in Music World in Ipswich and I have just bought a guitar.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the town hall to watch Sheeran perform

Hundreds of people gathered outside the town hall to watch Sheeran perform - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Ashley Pickering

Ed Sheeran arriving for his surprise gig in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran arriving for his surprise gig in Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Ashley Pickering

"I am going to go to Ipswich high street by the town hall and play a free gig anyone in Ipswich come on down."

One lucky 10-year-old was given the guitar by Ed Sheeran after the gig. 

Arthur Baggett said: "I was just so overwhelmed with happiness when he pointed me out and said that he was going to give it to me."

Rachel Aldridge, from Screen Suffolk said the organisation were contacted two weeks ago about the performance and worked with Ipswich Borough Council to make the moment happen.  

Ed Sheeran posed with a family before his gig on the steps of the town hall

Ed Sheeran posed with a family before his gig on the steps of the town hall - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Ashley Pickering

Ed Sheeran while singing to hundreds in Ipswich town centre

Ed Sheeran while singing to hundreds in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Ashley Pickering

She said: “It was totally amazing, there was hardly anyone on the Cornhill, he appeared and suddenly there was a sea of people within five minutes.  

“We had to keep it top secret. It was so great to see him stepping onto the steps of Ipswich Town Hall and coming back to Ipswich.”  

