Video
Ever Given now docking at Felixstowe after four-month delay
Published: 3:10 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM August 3, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Ever Given is making its long-awaited arrival at the Port of Felixstowe after blocking the Suez Canal earlier in the year.
Ship-spotters have gathered along Felixstowe seafront to catch a glimpse of the 400m-long vessel as it is taxied to the dock.
The container ship became internationally famous in March after becoming lodged in the Suez Canal in Egypt - blocking a major international trading route for six days.
It was originally meant to arrive in Suffolk on April 6.
The Ever Given was first spotted anchored off the coast at Felixstowe on Monday afternoon and is now making its way around Landguard Point before port workers unload its cargo.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus