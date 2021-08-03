News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ever Given now docking at Felixstowe after four-month delay

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:10 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 4:42 PM August 3, 2021
Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ever Given is making its long-awaited arrival at the Port of Felixstowe after blocking the Suez Canal earlier in the year.

Ship-spotters have gathered along Felixstowe seafront to catch a glimpse of the 400m-long vessel as it is taxied to the dock.

Dean Cable snaps some views of the Ever Given as it prepares to dock at Felixstowe port

Dean Cable snaps some views of the Ever Given as it prepares to dock at the port - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The container ship became internationally famous in March after becoming lodged in the Suez Canal in Egypt - blocking a major international trading route for six days.

Zac and Archie watching the Ever Given arrive at the Port of Felixstowe after blocking the Suez Cana

Zac and Archie watch the ship arrive at the port - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was originally meant to arrive in Suffolk on April 6.

Dean Cable boat enthusiast and youtuber awaiting the arrival of the Ever Given at Felixstowe port th

Dean Cable boat enthusiast and youtuber awaiting the arrival of the Ever Given at Felixstowe port this morning Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ever Given was first spotted anchored off the coast at Felixstowe on Monday afternoon and is now making its way around Landguard Point before port workers unload its cargo.

The Ever Given has made its long-awaited arrival at the Port of Felixstowe after blocking the Suez C

The Ever Given was meant to arrive in April - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


