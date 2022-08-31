News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Film crews arrive in Ipswich as shooting of historical action drama begins

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:19 PM August 31, 2022
Film crews arrived in Ipswich this morning

Film crews arrived in Ipswich today as the shooting of a historical action drama began.

From this morning, August 31, Cromwell Square car park in the town centre was closed off from the public.

The car park was shut from 7am and would not open again to the public until 7pm.

Cromwell Square car park was closed off to the public

In a letter delivered to residents, it was revealed that the film will be a historical action drama set in Roman times.

According to the letter, there will be scenes involving multiple cast members alongside the film crew, with "comprehensive risk assessments" in place.

Security and marshals were on site during the day to direct passers by away from the filming.

Film crews were stationed in and around St Nicholas church as the shooting got underway throughout the day.

Cromwell Square filming

Any further details regarding the film are not yet known.

On Monday, September 19, film crews will return to Cromwell Square car park and it will be closed to the public again.

The site will be occupied from 4pm until 4am the following morning for a night shoot, with crews doing their "utmost to keep the noise and disruption to a minimum".

Screen Suffolk were approached for comment about the filming.

