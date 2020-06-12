E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Re-use shop at Foxhall tip back in business from Monday – more to follow

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 June 2020

The Re-use shop at Foxhall reopens on Monday. Picture: SU ANDERSON

The Re-use shop at Foxhall reopens on Monday. Picture: SU ANDERSON

There are a number of changes and some measures imposed to make sure that staff and members of the public follow national guidelines. It will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday

Foxhall Recycling Centre reopened last month. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFoxhall Recycling Centre reopened last month. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The numbers of people allowed within the shop will be limited, the two-metre social distancing rule must be maintained, a one-way system will be in place, hand sanitising facilities will be available and payment by card is encouraged.

Visitors must book an appointment to visit the Recycling Centre to drop off items for Re-use and recycling by going to its website. Foxhall Road is now fully reopened after being closed for a few days when the centre first reopened.

You can visit the Foxhall Re-use Shop without a booking, however you will not be able to access the recycling centre and must park in the shop car park.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Suffolk recycling centres reopen



The re-use shops at Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centres were closed in March following the lockdown announcement, but as restrictions loosen the shop can now re-open.

Plans are now also underway to re-open the shop at the Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in the near future.

Paul West, Cabinet Member for waste at Suffolk County Council, said: ‘We are delighted to be re-opening the re-use shop at Foxhall as part of our phased approach to bringing our recycling services back.

“By purchasing items from our re-use shop you are not only extending the life and use of the items instead of throwing them away, you are supporting local charities who undertake vital and critical work in the county of Suffolk.”

The Re-use shops at Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds are part of a partnership between Suffolk County Council, waste and recycling partner FCC Environment and charity partner The Benjamin Foundation. The shops were opened with the aim of reducing waste and increasing recycling in the county as well as raising vital funds for those in need.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich MP steps up call for action on town brawl suspects’ court no-show

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Re-use shop at Foxhall tip back in business from Monday – more to follow

The Re-use shop at Foxhall reopens on Monday. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Corn Exchange toilets and Christchurch Park kiosk reopening

' Keep Left ' signage has been placed on the main shopping streets of Ipswich - this is pointing towards a convenient facility at the Cornh Exchange. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Black couple say police action was ‘upsetting’ after being accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’

A still from the video filmed on the driveway in Ipswich, where two police officers stopped a black couple

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT
Drive 24