Re-use shop at Foxhall tip back in business from Monday – more to follow

The Re-use shop at Foxhall reopens on Monday. Picture: SU ANDERSON

There are a number of changes and some measures imposed to make sure that staff and members of the public follow national guidelines. It will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday

Foxhall Recycling Centre reopened last month. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Foxhall Recycling Centre reopened last month. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The numbers of people allowed within the shop will be limited, the two-metre social distancing rule must be maintained, a one-way system will be in place, hand sanitising facilities will be available and payment by card is encouraged.

Visitors must book an appointment to visit the Recycling Centre to drop off items for Re-use and recycling by going to its website. Foxhall Road is now fully reopened after being closed for a few days when the centre first reopened.

You can visit the Foxhall Re-use Shop without a booking, however you will not be able to access the recycling centre and must park in the shop car park.

The re-use shops at Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centres were closed in March following the lockdown announcement, but as restrictions loosen the shop can now re-open.

Plans are now also underway to re-open the shop at the Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in the near future.

Paul West, Cabinet Member for waste at Suffolk County Council, said: ‘We are delighted to be re-opening the re-use shop at Foxhall as part of our phased approach to bringing our recycling services back.

“By purchasing items from our re-use shop you are not only extending the life and use of the items instead of throwing them away, you are supporting local charities who undertake vital and critical work in the county of Suffolk.”

The Re-use shops at Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds are part of a partnership between Suffolk County Council, waste and recycling partner FCC Environment and charity partner The Benjamin Foundation. The shops were opened with the aim of reducing waste and increasing recycling in the county as well as raising vital funds for those in need.