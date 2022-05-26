Huge response to plans for new Ipswich medical centre

A new "super surgery" could open in north west Ipswich in 2025 on the site of the former Took's bakery. - Credit: IBC/NHS/KLH Architects

More than 1,500 people took part in a consultation about plans to build a new "super-surgery" for patients in north west Ipswich.

The Cardinal Medical Practice, which has surgeries at Chesterfield Drive and on Norwich Road, is hoping to move to a new building on the site of the old Tooks Factory at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road.

A ten-week consultation period for patients and those with an interest in healthcare in the area ended earlier this week.

There were 1,507 individual submissions from members of the public. Feedback was submitted via an online and paper survey and two live online events.

James Cucchiarra, managing director of Suffolk Primary Care, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took the time to give their views on our proposals for creating a modern and welcoming new primary care hub for north west Ipswich.

“Over the coming weeks we’ll be evaluating every comment received and use them to further develop and enhance our plans.

“We’ll keep our patients up to date with progress and can assure them we’ll do all we can to make the transformation of services as smooth and seamless as possible.”

Cardinal Medical Practice was formed in early 2021 with the merger of the Chesterfield Drive, Norwich Road and Deben Road practices. Earlier this year the Deben Road site became an administrative centre with almost all medical consultations concentrated at the other two sites.

The new super-surgery will be used for almost all its work once it is built - it will be built by Ipswich Council for the practice and should be completed by 2025 at the latest.

As well as 29 clinics and 11 nursing rooms, there should also be a centre for minor operations and a pharmacy. Once it opens Deben Road and Chesterfield Drive buildings will be disposed of - but the Norwich Road surgery is likely to be retained, mainly for administrative uses.

There has been concern that the proposed surgery is some way from existing bus routes - but Ipswich Buses has suggested that once it is opened some services are expected to be amended to give patients easy access to it.



