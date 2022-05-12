'We can't thank him enough' - Sergio gives home £1,500 boost for activities

Sergio feels that after a difficult few years, his residents deserve to enjoy some days out away from the care home. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man's trekking challenge to go the distance of Ipswich to Belgium has raised £1,500 for the care home residents he looks after.

Sergio Ishmael, the activities co-ordinator at MHA Norwood, took on the trek to give the residential and dementia care home's amenity fund a much-needed boost.

The 38-year-old used various methods such as running, cycling and walking to rack up 260 miles in total - the equivalent of travelling from his home to Belgium.

Sergio said: “The challenge was tough; I am someone who goes to the gym regularly but I haven't done cardio for a very long time. I managed to get back into it after a few days and then it became easier.

“I am overwhelmed with the amount we have raised and can't thank everyone enough.”

The man aimed to raise money to continue supporting 46 MHA Norwood residents and provide them with additional social and well-being activities.

As Sergio said, getting the residents out on day trips and visits is hugely beneficial to their wellbeing.

The cofrom Ipswich started his challenge on April 11 and completed it in less than a fortnight.

Sergio said: “I made sure I updated everyone on my progress and this was not only for everyone to see how I was doing, but made sure it kept me on track to complete the challenge.

“The support shown to me by staff members, family, friends and family members of residents have been amazing and I am very happy with how the challenge went.”

Sarah Claybrough, the care home manager, said: “Everyone is very proud of Sergio and we all backed him all the way. We can’t thank him enough for his fundraising efforts and he was keeping us all updated throughout the challenge.

“I would also like to thank everyone who got behind him and donated to help us receive the figure we did.

“The money raised will give us a huge boost, and will enable us to help our residents continue to live later life well.”



