News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Visitor centre set for go-ahead at new country park

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:00 PM August 19, 2022
Henley Gate aerial

An aerial image showing the Henley Gate development between Henley Road on the left and Westerfield Road on the right with the East Suffolk rail line at the bottom. the country park would be at the top acting as a barrier between the new development and the homes on Lower Road, Westerfield. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a new visitor centre including a café and accommodation at the Ipswich Garden Suburb country park are expected to get final approval next week.

The proposals for the visitor centre and other details at the country park between the homes on the Henley Gate development and the village of Westerfield are to be discussed by members of the borough's planning and development committee next Wednesday.

The principle of developing the park in the area has already been agreed - but the details need to be approved.

Planning officials are recommending that councillors give the green light to the proposals which would allow the centre to be built and hopefully become a hub for the new park.

The creation of the country park is a crucial element of the Henley Gate development which represents about a third of the total Ipswich Garden Suburb which will eventually stretch from Henley Road to Tuddenham Road, provide up to 3,500 homes, three new primary schools, a new high school and a new shopping centre.

Henley Gate homes

The first homes have been completed at Henley Gate. - Credit: ©Paul Eccleston Arthouse Photography Ltd/ Crest Nicholson

The whole development is expected to take a least a decade to develop - but the first homes are now going up at Henley Gate, built by Crest Nicholson.

The visitor centre will have a café area with space for food preparation and storage. It will also have a community room that can be used for exhibitions, as a classroom or for meetings.

There will also be public toilets, an office and a mess room for rangers, who will maintain the park, in a single-storey building.

Most Read

  1. 1 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance
  2. 2 Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe
  3. 3 Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich
  1. 4 Two hour delays on A14 after road closed near Felixstowe
  2. 5 5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon
  3. 6 Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on A12 near Ipswich
  4. 7 Taco Bell plans set to be approved
  5. 8 'The food at this new Ipswich restaurant tastes amazing'
  6. 9 Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 Hopes Summertime Ipswich firework display will go ahead

It will have timber walls, large areas of glazing and decking which should allow visitors to sit outside in fine weather. Planners say it will be in keeping with its surroundings.

Once the country park and the visitor centre are completed, the site will be taken over by the borough council which will manage the country park as part of its parks department.


Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Butt & Oyster, in Pin Mill near Ipswich, has been included in an Observer guide

Pubs

Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A road near Ipswich has become flooded after heavy rain 

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich flooded as drivers forced to find alternative routes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Constabulary

'Tit for tat' attacks driven by gang members vying for position, police say

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich businessman Mark Beadsworth and his son, Dylan, and friend, Gareth Lake, were on set with TOWIE stars last week

Ipswich man and Cadillac films with The Only Way Is Essex

Abygail Fossett

person