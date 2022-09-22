69 home plan proposed for former Ipswich factory site

The site of the former Norsk Hydro factory has been approved for up to 85 homes since 2019. Now, plans to build 69 homes have been submitted. - Credit: Google Maps

Further details have emerged about the new housing development proposed to be built on the site of a former fertiliser factory in Ipswich.

In 2019, Ipswich Borough Council granted approval for up to 85 homes to be built on the land former occupied by Norsk Hydro on Sandyhill Lane. The land has been unused for more than 30 years.

In April of this year, the land was placed on sale with property experts Savills and Avison Young.

Now, a further application has been sought on behalf of developer Cheltenham Developments to build 69 new homes on the western side of Sandyhill Lane.

Plans put together by Lawson Planning Partnership show that 42 of these homes would have three bedrooms.

Ten would have four bedrooms, seven would have two bedrooms, one home would be a one-bed house, and the remaining nine homes would be two-bedroom apartments.

At least 10% of the 11 acres of land will be given over a play area and “other amenity open space,” which was one of the conditions stipulated by Ipswich Borough Councill.

Car parking spaces will be provided in a mix of communal parking areas and on-plot parking.