The new McCarthy Stone retirement homes complex in Ipswich's Lower Brook Street is to be named Thomas Wolsey Place after a suggestion from a retired journalist who worked on its site for more than 40 years.

Work on the new McCarthy Stone development started at the end of last year, and should be finished in late 2023. - Credit: Paul Geater

The new development of 51 flats and 11 town houses is going up on the former site of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star offces from where the papers were produced for 49 years from 1967 to 2016.

Journalist David Vincent worked there for 41 years before the company moved out of the offices in 2016 and has followed the building work with interest.

David Vincent, who suggested the name, worked on the site for the Star and EADT for more than 40 years. - Credit: David Vincent

He said: "I wrote to suggest the name. It's especially appropriate because next year there's an anniversary (550 years since his birth) and that's when the new development will be opening."

Wolsey is believed to have been born very near the site - probably on St Peter's Street and was baptised in St Nicholas' Church.

Events to mark his anniversary are due to start in March next year and will run for the next 550 days in a bid to showcase the town's history.

Cheryl Bissett, divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone said: “Thomas Wolsey was an extremely influential figure with great power given to him during the reign of King Henry VIII.

"Wolsey was trusted by Henry to arrange some of the most important meetings with other rulers and served the King well during his time close to throne.

"With him being born in Ipswich and the long-standing relationship the town has had with Thomas Wolsey, we thought it was only right to name this development after him and we thank David for putting the name forward. We look forward to welcoming everyone to see Thomas Wolsey Place for themselves next year.”

Thomas Wolsey Place should be finished at the end of next year. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Once complete, Thomas Wolsey Place will comprise 25 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 11 two-bedroom town houses.

The development will feature a communal lounge as well as a landscaped shared garden providing a relaxing outdoor retreat. There will also be a dedicated house manager and a 24-hour emergency call system.

The apartments began being built in November 2021, with the first homes expected to be occupied early next year. The whole project should be completed by the end of 2023



