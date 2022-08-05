News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Huge fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:18 PM August 5, 2022
Updated: 3:36 PM August 5, 2022
The blaze is the latest field fire to break out in the Ipswich area

A huge fire has broken out in a field in a village north of Ipswich.

Six Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the incident on land off Old Ipswich Road, Claydon, shortly after 2.30pm on Friday.

Engines from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Hadleigh, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds stations are in attendance.

The fire broke out in a field in Claydon, Ipswich

People in the area have reported seeing smoke from as far away as the A14.

An eyewitness said: "We saw smoke from one of the buildings and we came out to look and it has all gone up so quickly."

It is the latest field fire in the area in recent weeks

The incident comes after a blaze was reported in nearby Barham last week.

Another field fire was reported in Barham, near Claydon, last week

Police officers have also been seen in the area.

More to follow

