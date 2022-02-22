News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Homes without water after 'leak' near Martlesham

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:15 AM February 22, 2022
'Love every drop' branding on an Anglian Water van.

Homes in Martlesham are currently without water after a leak in the area - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of homes and businesses near Ipswich have been left with little or no water at all after a leak in the area. 

Engineers from Anglian Water are currently "working hard" to fix the leak that is affecting homes in the Martlesham Heath area. 

A statement on the water company's website reads: "We're really sorry by some customer in Martlesham Heath, Ipswich may have very low water pressure or no water at all. 

"We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible. 

"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, so if you've spotted a leak that we may be not be aware of please call us on 03457 145145."

It is not yet clear when water supplies will be back on but Anglian Water has been approached for a comment. 

This comes after hundreds of homes in Ipswich were left without water yesterday, Monday, February 21 after a "private leak" discovered by Anglian Water engineers

