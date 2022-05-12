News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'You lot are amazing' - messages of support to Ipswich shop after break-in

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:07 PM May 12, 2022
Adam Hamilton and daughter Edie outside Geek Retreat in Ipswich

Adam Hamilton and daughter Edie outside Geek Retreat in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The owners of a popular board game shop have received "hundreds of messages" of support after thieves smashed a front window.

Geek Retreat, in Upper Brook Street, had its shop window smashed at about 1.55am on Wednesday.

Suffolk police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

One person wrote "You lot are amazing" on the board outside Geek Retreat

One person wrote "You lot are amazing" on the board outside Geek Retreat - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But the response from the community has been the biggest takeaway for Geek Retreat team, who are focusing on the positives. 

Messages to the business on its boarded up window included "love will win, hate will lose" and "we stand strong together, love the geek community". 

The board was put up on Wednesday morning and has attracted dozens of messages of support 

The board was put up on Wednesday morning and has attracted dozens of messages of support - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Another message written on the board says: "You lot are amazing."

Geek Retreat is run by Sharon Lockhart and Rob Harden and has become a popular space for people of all ages in the town centre.

A Cyndaquil Pokémon was painted on the board outside

A Cyndaquil Pokémon was drawn on the board outside - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The team posted about the damage to its store on Facebook on Wednesday morning. 

The post said: "Unfortunately we had a break in last night.

"We WILL be open as normal at 10am. Police were on scene quickly and we have good footage. 

"Please be aware that there is broken glass and we cannot tamper with it until forensics have been.

Sharon Lockhart and Rob Harden outside the games store in Upper Brook Street

Sharon Lockhart and Rob Harden outside the games store in Upper Brook Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We have spent three hours cleaning all the play area and all toys have been hand cleaned then sanitised.

"Big thank you Gary, Wookie and Declan for coming out to help at 2am.  

"It's OK to feel angry or sad but the best thing everyone can do is Stop In and Geek Out and keep enjoying the café.

"No one was hurt (other than the person who smashed the window!) which is the main thing.

"Please inform us if anyone tries to sell Ghost of the Past 2 or if you see any listings for cards/boxes."

After opening the team sent a message of thanks to the community.

They said: "Thank you for the hundreds of messages of love and support! We love you all right back! We focus on the positives and one person will not spoil our safe friendly café."

The break-in happened at about 1.55am this morning 

The break-in happened in the early hours of Wednesday - Credit: Geek Retreat Ipswich

