New Christmas market heads to Trinity Park

The new Christmas market will be coming to Trinity Park in Ipswich this weekend - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new Christmas market will be in Ipswich's Trinity Park this weekend.

The very first Helen Robinson Cancer Charity will be showcasing 70 small businesses from across the region on Saturday, December 4.

On show will be a variety of high-quality, unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Karen Mitchell, Helen Rollason Cancer Charity community fundraiser, said “We always ensure a wide variety of different stalls, from homemade crafts, food stalls, Christmas gifts, toys, unique gifts for men, women and children, personalised items from local designers, boutiques and bespoke craftsmen.

"We always limit the number of stalls selling items of similar genres to ensure happy shoppers and successful sellers.

"Alongside the shopping stands, there will be a range of popular food and drink stalls, serving up alcoholic beverages including festive hot drinks and mulled wine."

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £1 for under 16's and can be booked either online or on the day.