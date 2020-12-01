Published: 12:02 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 4:58 PM December 8, 2020

The new Deichmann shoe shop in Ipswich will open on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich’s new Deichmann shoe shop will open its doors on Saturday – with free shoes for the shop’s first 25 customers.

Offers will available in store throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The new store – which is located in the former Burtons and Dorothy Perkins unit – was due to open on November 14, but was delayed due to the second national coronavirus lockdown.

But bosses of the shoe chain have now confirmed it will open on Saturday at 9am following the end of the latest Covid-19 restrictions on December 2.

The shop will create 13 full-time jobs, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

The makeover of the former clothes store has cost £459,000 in a building that is owned by the council’s property company, Ipswich Borough Assets.

All lit up and ready for customers - the new Deichmann shop in Ipswich town centre, which will open on Saturday Picture: COLIN KREIDEWOLF - Credit: Archant

Rebecca Patten, store manager, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our doors in Ipswich and are thrilled to have been able to help create new local jobs.

“We are also looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Cornhill.”

The shoe retailer will be celebrating the launch of the store with offers in store throughout the day.

The first 25 customers on Saturday with received a free pair of shoes – up to £25 – and the first 500 will get a limited edition bag.

The store will also be offering up to 50% off a huge selection of shoes, and 20% off all winter boots.

Deichmann, which was founded in Germany more than a century ago, now has 3,700 stores across the world.

It sells women’s shoes, bags and accessories.

It also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers.

These come with a price guarantee, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

Deichmann said the store will have regulations in place following government advice, including social distancing measures, a limited number of people allowed in the shop at one time, and hand sanitiser available.

Speaking earlier this month, Ipswich Borough Assets chairman Colin Kreidewolf said: “We are pleased to see that important town centre building has a very good long-term tenant that should be very popular with Ipswich shoppers and attract more people to the Cornhill in the years ahead.”