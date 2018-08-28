Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

PUBLISHED: 19:58 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:29 16 December 2018

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police dealt with three reported stabbings in Ipswich today in less than 12 hours, officers have confirmed.

Two men were taken to Ipswich Hospital’s A&E with stab wounds at around 6.15am today following reports of an incident in Moore Road.

The pair, both 21, were taken there by land ambulance.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A 15-year-old girl from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

Neighbours said officers had knocked on doors this morning and that the road had been cordoned off all day while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said they saw around seven or eight police vehicles and two ambulances parked in the street at around 5.30am.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not feel there is an increased risk to the wider public.

Officers have also made it clear they are not connecting the above incident with the fatal stabbing in Turin Street this afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and police, a man died at the scene of the attack, which was reported at around 1.50pm.

Detectives launched a murder investigation in the wake of the incident, asking witnesses to contact them with information.

Those with information about either incident should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

16:30 Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

19:58 Emily Townsend
Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Police dealt with three reported stabbings in Ipswich today in less than 12 hours, officers have confirmed.

Ipswich fatal stabbing: Shocked community reacts

17 minutes ago Jake Foxford and Amy Gibbons
Kenyon Street was also closed while Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

A community is shocked and saddened after a man was stabbed to death in Ipswich.

Video Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

16:06 Emily Townsend
A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

16:00 Andrew Papworth
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

16:00 Michael Steward
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

14:45 David Ellesmere
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

‘It’s really brought the best out of our town’ – Winners of Club Together campaign announced

19:30 Amy Gibbons
(L-R) Winners of the Club Together competition Jill and Peter Douglass (Leiston FC) , Karen Cornforth (Total Football), Lee and Kate Grimwood (Achilles) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three youth football teams have been crowned the winners of our ‘Club Together’ campaign – taking home a share of £10,000 to spend on vital sporting equipment for budding stars.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

11:34 Richard Cornwell
Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Most read

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Video Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide