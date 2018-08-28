Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police dealt with three reported stabbings in Ipswich today in less than 12 hours, officers have confirmed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men were taken to Ipswich Hospital’s A&E with stab wounds at around 6.15am today following reports of an incident in Moore Road.

The pair, both 21, were taken there by land ambulance.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A 15-year-old girl from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

Neighbours said officers had knocked on doors this morning and that the road had been cordoned off all day while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said they saw around seven or eight police vehicles and two ambulances parked in the street at around 5.30am.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not feel there is an increased risk to the wider public.

Officers have also made it clear they are not connecting the above incident with the fatal stabbing in Turin Street this afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and police, a man died at the scene of the attack, which was reported at around 1.50pm.

Detectives launched a murder investigation in the wake of the incident, asking witnesses to contact them with information.

Those with information about either incident should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.