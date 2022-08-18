Hopes Summertime Ipswich firework display will go ahead

A firework display is planned to take place at the Ipswich Waterfront on Saturday, ongoing risk assessments permitting. Pictured: crowds in Christchurch Park in previous years. - Credit: Archant

Steps are being taken to ensure a firework display can go ahead this weekend as part of the Summertime Ipswich festival.

The festival is returning to the Waterfront for a second year, and will end its first day with a firework display at 9.45pm. This is despite a recent spate of fires across Suffolk this month, and a state of drought being declared on Friday.

Aldeburgh Carnival’s firework display was due to take place on Monday, but was cancelled following advice from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Ipswich Borough Council said there is “an ongoing thorough risk assessment” in place, which is being updated daily to consider weather forecast changes.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “The planned display consists of fireworks from which there is intended to be no hot spark, drift, or long burning stars, with there being only cold card debris rather than any hot debris.

“We will remain in dialogue with both Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service and Associated British Ports (ABP) in the lead-up to this display to ensure the safety of the public and to consider the risk of fire during and after the display.”

The family-friendly event will run from 10am until 10pm on Saturday, August 20 and 10am until 8pm on Sunday, August 21.