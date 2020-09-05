E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jailed in Suffolk: Band roadie and a son who threatened to slash his mum’s throat among those sent to prison this week

05 September, 2020 - 06:00
David Dorries. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

David Dorries. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

A band roadie, a man who used a shop sign in an unprovoked attack, and a son who threatened to slash his mum’s throat are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who threatened to slash his mother’s throat with a broken piece of china at her Felixstowe home was jailed on Tuesday.

Christopher Nock, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, turned up at his mother Valerie Fox’s home at around midnight and she let him into the house after hearing him shouting in the garden, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

“He wasn’t in a good mood and she assumed he’d taken drink or drugs,” said Catherine Bradshaw, prosecuting.

Nock swore at his mother and told her she was evil before smashing a china fruit bowl.

He had then picked up a broken piece of china and moved towards his mother saying: “I’m going to slash your throat.”

Nock, 32, of Beacon Field, Felixstowe, admitted common assault on his mother and criminal damage to the fruit bowl and was jailed for four months.

Flynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYFlynn Matthews was jailed for nine months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man used shop sign to beat victim

A man was jailed for nine months on Wednesday – and another was handed a suspended prison sentence – for a ‘gratuitous and unprovoked’ attack outside a row of shops.

Flynn Matthews and Nicholas Carter appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced for unlawfully wounding a man last summer.

The victim was left with four scalp lacerations, a black eye and a split lip following the attack outside Betfred in Valley Way, Newmarket, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Carter, 30, of Hollybush Corner, Bradfield St George, was said to have drunkenly instigated the attack by punching the man before Matthews, 23, of no fixed address, used a shop sign to continue the beating, which ended with a kick from Carter’s shod foot.

The pair admitted wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm on August 27.

Serving prisoner Matthews was jailed for a further nine months, while Carter was handed a 12-month term, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work, a three-month ban from licensed premises and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Man threw drugs over fence

A man who hoped to make “a quick £150” by throwing a package containing drugs over a fence at a Suffolk prison was jailed for 14 months on Thursday.

Robbie Holliday was detained after a prison dog handler at Highpoint prison, who was acting on information, lay in wait for him near the perimeter fence, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Holliday was seen to run towards the fence but ran off and jumped into a ditch when he saw the prison officer, said Mary Jacobson, prosecuting.

When the officer caught up with him and told him “not to be so stupid” Holliday stopped running and was found in possession of a tennis ball sized package wrapped in cling film containing hand rolled cigarettes and 72g of cannabis leaf and resin.

Holliday told police he had been offered money to throw the package over the perimeter fence and had hoped to make a “quick £150”.

Holliday, 33, of Brindles, Canvey Island, Essex, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempting to throw a prohibited item into Highpoint Prison, Stradishall, on August 18 last year.

Roadie lunged at man with knife and sprayed CS gas

A 54-year-old roadie with a band, who repeatedly lunged at a man with a knife and sprayed a CS gas canister at him in a “vicious” attack at a caravan park, was jailed for 28 months on Thursday.

The man suffered slash wounds and scratches to his face, right shoulder, chest and back during the attack by David Dorries at the North Denes Caravan Park in Lowestoft in April, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

At one stage during the assault the victim picked up Dorries’ dog to protect himself from the knife attack and took off his coat to protect himself from the CS spray.

The court heard the victim suffered an injury to his forehead and four other wounds to his face as well as injuries to other parts of his body which were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Dorries, of no fixed address, admitted unlawfully wounding the man, two offences of possessing a knife and possessing CS gas spray which is a prohibited weapon.

