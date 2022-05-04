980 wipes and 10,000 cigarette butts among Jason's 24-hour litter pick haul

Jason Alexander on the home stretch of his 24 hour litterthon around Ipswich, raising money for Cancer Campaign in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A "shattered" litter-picker said it was well worth the throbbing toes and sore back to pick up 60 bags of rubbish in 24-hours for a Suffolk cancer charity.

Jason Alexander was joined by a team of more than 50 volunteers and has raised more than £2,000 for Cancer Campaign in Suffolk.

The Ipswich resident decided to fundraise money for the charity after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2022.

Mr Alexander said: “The Litterthon went absolutely brilliantly, even better than I hoped. Plus, everything went to plan surprisingly!

"Charities like Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS) are key to raising cancer awareness, and I'm hoping the money I raise will go towards helping other people with a cancer diagnosis."

“I was hoping to raise £250 for CCiS so I’m absolutely thrilled to have received over £2000 in donations and the total is still growing. There’s still time to make a donation.”

During the 24 hours, Mr Alexander walked 34 miles and was joined by more than 50 volunteers.

He said: “I had company throughout the 24 hours which gave me such a boost.

“I am so grateful to all the volunteers that joined me and I wish I could name all of them individually but I must just say a genuine heartfelt thank you to Ruth Longhurst, another avid litterpicker, who joined me on and off for almost 12 hours of the Litterthon. Amazing!”

Mr Alexander added: “I would like to say that I was surprised by the amount of litter we collected but I wasn’t. I chose some of those particular locations because I know that there is an ongoing problem.”

His team collected over 60 bags of litter and other items including 980 wet wipes, along the river Orwell at Pipers Vale, 812 plastic cotton bud sticks, along the river Orwell at Pipers Vale, and over 10,000 cigarette butts, mostly from around Ipswich Hospital.

Mr Alexander concluded his efforts: “I’m absolutely shattered but 24 hour without sleep, a sore back, throbbing big toe and swollen knee is worth it for being part of such a wonderful community effort.

“My wife Debbie’s breast cancer was discovered through her breast screening appointment so if there is one thing I would like to see anyone take away from my 24 Hour Litterthon challenge its please, please, please, if you are offered screening for breast cancer, cervical cancer or bowel cancer please take the opportunity. The few minutes of inconvenience and awkwardness is well worth it. I promise you won’t regret it.”

